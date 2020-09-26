TokenPay Price Tops $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $595,499.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,770.99 or 1.00179447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00169335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,549,156 coins and its circulating supply is 21,549,143 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

