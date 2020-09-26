Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.