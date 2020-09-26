Trane (NYSE:TT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trane (NYSE:TT) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.15. Trane reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trane.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

TT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 987,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Trane news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.