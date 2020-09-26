Trane (NYSE:TT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trane (NYSE:TT) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.15. Trane reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trane.
Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 987,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Trane news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
