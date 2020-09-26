Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $108,250.29 and approximately $3,419.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00243541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

