TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.80.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $172,680,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after acquiring an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded up $15.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $494.78. The stock had a trading volume of 266,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.28 and a 200 day moving average of $416.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.