Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

