Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

