Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $3.42 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.49.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

