Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $3.42 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.49.
About Trio-Tech International
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.