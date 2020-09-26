TRON Price Reaches $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $1.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Livecoin and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01525441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009462 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Neraex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cobinhood, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Exrates, DragonEX, OEX, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coindeal, DigiFinex, YoBit, Bitfinex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, LBank, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Upbit, HitBTC, IDCM, Braziliex, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Indodax, Huobi, Bibox, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Rfinex, BitForex, DDEX, Kryptono, Hotbit, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Koinex, ChaoEX, Liqui, Exmo, Binance, OKEx, LATOKEN, Tidex, BitFlip, Liquid, Allcoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Cryptomate, CoinEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

