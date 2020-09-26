TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.04852763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

