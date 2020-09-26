Truist Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $58.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Truist from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.48 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $100.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

