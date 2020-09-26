Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

