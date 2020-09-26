Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TKYVY stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
