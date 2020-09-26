Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.60 million, a P/E ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

