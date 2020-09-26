TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $945,096.24 and $460,253.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 83,446,450,578 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

