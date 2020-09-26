Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $889,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,907 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,333. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 508,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 42.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 842,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

