Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given New GBX 238 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TYMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.53. The firm has a market cap of $408.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.68.

In other Tyman news, insider Jason Ashton purchased 8,341 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £14,930.39 ($19,509.20).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

