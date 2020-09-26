UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

