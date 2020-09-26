UBS Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €130.65. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

