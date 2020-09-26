UBS Group Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.85).

FRA SHA opened at €5.22 ($6.14) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.25.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

