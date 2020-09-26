Ultra Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $41.32 million and approximately $503,486.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,727.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.01 or 0.02069478 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00678799 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002435 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

