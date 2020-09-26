UMA Market Cap Reaches $574.23 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $10.42 or 0.00097084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $574.23 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00241400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00195879 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,009,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,114,574 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.