UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Hold

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.