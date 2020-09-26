Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $697.19 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Uniswap has a market cap of $462.64 million and $697.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00044463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

