United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.57 ($46.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.69 ($38.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

