United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.57 ($46.55).

Shares of UTDI opened at €32.69 ($38.46) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.13 and its 200 day moving average is €35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

