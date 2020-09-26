United States Steel’s (X) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on X. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Steel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United States Steel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.