United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $144.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $5,323,326. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $100.45. 260,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,875. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

