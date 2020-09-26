Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 566,548 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.