Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s segments, namely Acute Care and Behavioral Health continue to deliver solid performances, which impresses. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its business portfolio. We believe that the company will continue making acquisitions that will help it expand its domestic and international presence. Its balance sheet strength with adequate solvency level is impressive. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, rising expenses are likely to drain margin going forward. It suspended 2020 guidance in the view of the current pandemic situation. Lower costs and net revenue recognition contributed to the company's second-quarter results.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.75.

NYSE UHS opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

