UnlimitedIP Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $528,978.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

