USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of USNA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

