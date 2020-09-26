USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC on exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, OKEx and FCoin. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $317.80 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.65 or 0.03283986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,551,415,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,527,503,374 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, SouthXchange, CPDAX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, OKEx, Hotbit, Crex24 and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

