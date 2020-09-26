USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $12.27 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00241400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00195879 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

