USDX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000734 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000656 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.