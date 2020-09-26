V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.79 or 0.04862041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

