v.systems Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. v.systems has a total market cap of $40.09 million and $1.64 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,012,308,075 coins and its circulating supply is 2,097,449,611 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

