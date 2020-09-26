Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 153,873 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vale by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.74. 45,987,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

