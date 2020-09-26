ValuEngine Downgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,430 shares in the company, valued at $18,974,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,711 shares of company stock worth $7,681,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

