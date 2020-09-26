ValuEngine Upgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Edap Tms stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

