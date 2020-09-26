Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VREX. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

VREX stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

