Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Set at C$15.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$15.00 price target on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VCM stock opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,578.00. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61.
