Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Set at C$15.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$15.00 price target on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,578.00. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

