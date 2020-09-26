Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

VEEV traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.96. 518,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.39. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $200,744.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,548. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

