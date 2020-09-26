VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” by VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.80 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.20.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

