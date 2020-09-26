Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and $1.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00429905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002651 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,363,389,343 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, Gate.io, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Upbit, Huobi, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

