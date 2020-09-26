VeriME (VME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

