Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

