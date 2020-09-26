Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00025998 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Tokenomy and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

