Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Veritex by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

