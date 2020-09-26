Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 280,042 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 775,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. 1,081,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

